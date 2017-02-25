Official renders of BlackBerry Mecury posted by TCL President ahead of the launch today

The most awaited tech trade show - Mobile World Congress begins today with BlackBerry. The smartphone pioneer is expected to finally announce the most-rumored BlackBery Mercury today.

Looks like the TCL is really excited about it already, as the president posts the official photo of the to-be-announced BlackBerry Mercury on his twitter handle just a few minutes ago. The photo shows the QWERTY keyboard smartphone to bear a stunning device and a very sleek look.

QWERTY keyboard on smartphones isn't a very common sight these days, however, being BlackBerry's patent design symbol for ages together, the company retains it on the BlackBerry Mercury as well.

There have been several speculations about the device for over a few months now. Starting from the design, to other functionalities, going by all the rumors, we already have a fair idea on how the BlackBerry Mercury may look like, or other specifications as well.

Well, looking at the posted picture by TCL President, looks like most of the assumptions about the display seems to be true. However, no confirmation on the specs part as of yet.

TCL-BlackBerry is going to hold their MWC 2017 press meet today. You can watch the event live on their YouTube channel.

