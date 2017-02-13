Official support page for Samsung Galaxy S8+ goes live on Indian website

As we all know, Samsung is believed to launch two variants of its next flagship, the Galaxy S8. The second variant, called the Samsung Galaxy S8+ was earlier rumored to bear SM-G955 series as the model number. And now, a support page for a smartphone with model number SM-G955FD has already gone live on the Indian website.

This, in all its likelihood, suggests that the model number in question belongs to the Galaxy S8+. According to Samsung’s internal naming conventions, the 'FD’ in the model number represents the dual-SIM version (global). Further, it also indicates that the Indian version of Galaxy S8+ will include an Exynos chipset, possibly the octa-core Exynos 8895. This Samsung Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge also came with the Exynos chipset for the Indian market.

Also Read: What if Samsung launches the Galaxy S8 with these rumored specs?

The US variant, though will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Just a couple of days ago, Evan Blass, widely know as @evleaks revealed the logo of Samsung’s upcoming flagship confirming that the second variant of the Galaxy S8 will be called the Samsung Galaxy S8+ indeed.

There have been numerous leaks on the internet, all of which suggest that the Galaxy S8 (and the S8+) will be one hell of a smartphone.