Official teaser confirms waterproof feature of Nubia Z17

Well, with not even a day left for the Nubia Z17 launch, the company has just dropped another teaser. We expect it to be the final one, before tomorrow's launch event.

This teaser clearly confirms that the flagship device from Nubia will be waterproof and dustproof. Well, it focuses more on the waterproof feature of the Z17. Many of you may know, this is not the first time that we have come to know about the feature as earlier leaks had suggested the same. However, it is always better to receive official confirmation.

Also Read:Nubia Z17 could have 8GB RAM in tow

The teaser image was posted by the Nubia Smartphone on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. To remind you, Nubia's co-founder Ni Fei had previously said that the phone would be coming with an IP67 or IP68 waterproof body.

Moreover, a video demonstrating the waterproof feature of the alleged Nubia Z17 had appeared online a couple of weeks back.

Of course, this official teaser has put an end to all our doubts. As you can see, it claims even when it's raining or windy, users won't have to be scared to take the phone outside.

Now the question is, whether the phone will be able to withstand heavy rain or not. Going by the image, the answer should be assertive.

Considering all the information we have got about the Z17's specs, it is going to be a true flagship. We expect it to give tough competition to already existing and soon to be released flagship devices. Needless to say, the smartphone won't come easy on your pockets.

Source Via