OKWU Omicron with 4G VoLTE and metal build launched at Rs. 10,499

OKWU is an Indian brand that launched its first smartphone dubbed Pi late last year along with a Bluetooth accessory dubbed U-Tag. Today, the company has come up with its second smartphone called OKWU Omicron.

The OKWU Omicron is priced at Rs. 10,499 and will be made available via all the leading retail stores pan India. The smartphone boasts a CNC-made metal frame as well as a fingerprint sensor that is claimed to unlock the phone in just 0.1 seconds. The display is a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS panel that carries a pixel density of 480ppi.

Also read: Refurbished Galaxy Note 7R gets FCC approval

Under its hood, the OKWU smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor that is teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity. This storage space can be expanded further up to 64GB with the help of a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the OKWU Omicron smartphone adorns a 13MP main snapper at its rear with PDAF. Up front, the smartphone boasts of a 5MP selfie camera. Both the camera modules are fitted with LED flash as well. The other goodies on board the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, dual SIM support, a 3000mAh battery and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS.

Also read: Alleged Honor 9 images hit the web without headphone jack

One thing that we need to keep in mind regarding the OWKU Omicron smartphone is its competition. There are smartphones with identical or even better specifications and features at this price range such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. In that case, how will the OKWU offering beat the competition? We need to wait and see to know the answer to this question.