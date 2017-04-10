OnePlus 2 spotted on Geekbench again, expected to get Android Nougat shortly

The Android Nougat-run OnePlus 2 was seen on Geekbench last month, suggesting that company might quicken the software testing and finally release the public version. However, OnePlus decided to stay quiet about it and many thought that the company might be just focusing on making the software better for its latest mobiles; OnePlus 3 and 3T.

Now, the 2015's flagship phone of OnePlus, has again been spotted on Geekbench. And as per the results of the single-core test, the smartphone has improved a lot. It has bagged 712 points beating March's score of 600 by 112 points. On the other hand, the multi-core test results were a bit different. It scored 2061 points, falling 341 points behind compared to the last test.

In any case, the reappearance of OnePlus 2 on the benchmark indicates that the company has plans to release the Android Nougat update shortly.

While we don't know for sure when will Android Nougat make it to the device, it is expected that company will launch the public version by next month.

Android Nougat will bring along a few changes and new features to OnePlus 2. Users will get the multi-window options, night mode and bundled notification. Moreover, improved battery optimization and many other minor features will make the overall user experience better.

However, OnePlus X will not receive the latest version of Android, since the phone's processor doesn't support the Vulcan API of Android Nougat. So, unfortunately, the users will have to do with the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow version.