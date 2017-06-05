OnePlus 2 will no longer receive Android Nougat; software support discontinued

This headline has greatly disappointed OnePlus 2 owners. The manufacturer has officially confirmed that this device will no longer receive any major upgrades.

Released two years back, the company had earlier promised that this flagship device will be able to get latest Android Nougat update in it. Now, by breaking this promise, it has disappointed all OnePlus 2 users. The company has already categorized this OnePlus 2 smartphone as a dated device with only life support even before it reaches the two-year support mark.

When asked about this in a OnePlus customer support, a customer representative Alex replied as follow, " We greatly appreciate your time and effort in reaching out to us. Your concern is of utmost importance, and I will be helping you out with your ticket. As much as we would like to give the latest update on the OnePlus 2, we've discontinued updates for dated devices.

He added, "But we will continue to support the limited warranty for current users and provide updates and support the best way we can even for OnePlus 2 users."

This unexpected movement by the company has not only disheartened the users but also made them doubt the promises done by the company regarding the Android O update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

If you are still thinking of integrating this latest OS on OnePlus 2, then you can make use of custom ROMs that are based on Android Nougat OS such as LineageOS 14.1, which is based on Android 7.1.1 and can be downloaded online.

