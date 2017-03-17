OnePlus 3 and 3T OxygenOS 4.1.0 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat update released

Earlier OnePlus had released the latest OxygenOS open beta for its flagships the OnePlus 3 and 3T. And now it seems the company has finally fixed all the issues within the beta version. As such, OnePlus has now started to roll out the latest stable OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.

This might be a great news for OnePlus 3 and 3T users. In any case, the version number for the latest OTA update is 4.1.0 and it also adds official support for Android 7.1.1 Nougat for both phones. Further, the update does bring the March 2017 Google Android security patches, along with some general bug fixes.

Apart from the Nougat update, the latest update will bring in some new features and improvements to the smartphones. According to the changelog given in the OnePlus blog, it states that the latest Oxygen 4.1.0 has added expanded screenshots feature to the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

The update also brings in improvement in the camera department as well. Owners can now take pictures of moving objects with blur reduction. They will also experience better video stability when recording videos. Further, the two smartphones also get improvements in the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity department with this latest update. So the user experience should be better now.

However, as for the roll out of the update, OnePlus is releasing this OxygenOS 4.1.0 update first to a smaller number of OnePlus 3 and 3T owners. As the company might be bringing the update in batches, users might have to wait for some time to get the update or in other words, you might have to wait for few more days before OnePLus finishes its general worldwide release. Besides, the update is coming to all OnePlus 3 and 3T devices.

In addition to the update, OnePlus is also seeking suggestions on making OxygenOS better and therefore the company is conducting an online survey to get the feedback from its users on UI and UX experience. So if you are a OnePlus fan you can take the survey now and give your suggestions on how the company can improve the features in their smartphones. OnePlus says, "we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us."