OnePlus 3 and 3T Start Receiving Nougat-Based OxygenOS 4.0.1 Update

OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker, has started rolling out incremental updates of Android 7.0 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.0.1 to its flagship killers, the OnePlus 3 and the newly launched OnePlus 3T. Several improvements and bug fixes including workarounds for the Google Play Store app download issue accompany the update.

As listed in the changelog of OnePlus’s forum, the Nougat update brings along changes like new notification design, new Settings menu layout, the ability to directly reply notifications, and custom DPI support among others. The update also includes the multi-window mode which allows one to use multiple apps simultaneously.

Also to come along with the update are added Status Bar icon options, improved shelf customizations, fixed proximity sensor bug during calls, and increased system stability.

As mentioned earlier, the update fixes some of the major issues users have been facing with app downloads from Google Play Store. The company says that if you are trying to download apps from Play Store while on Data Roaming, you may not be able to do that since it’s a “known Google issue.”

It also suggests some workarounds to overcome this issue. Firstly, OnePlus suggests to simply follow Google’s troubleshooting steps to resolve the problem. In case that doesn’t work, it urges to turn on the Battery Saving mode and change the Play Store preferences. Also, if any of these apps: Truecaller, AVG Antivirus, and PayTm try to uninstall or force stop these apps before downloading any apps.

If you are one of those users facing mobile data issues due to APN, the company recommends you to manually change the APN settings by exhausting all of the options. If the problem still prevails, feedback of the same should be provided to resolve the bug.

Last but not least, it sheds light on the Wi-Fi connectivity issue as well. It says that one might not experience the best of Wi-Fi connectivity (there may still be some fluctuation), but should you face any issue, provide the feedback of the same to get it fixed.

