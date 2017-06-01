OnePlus 3 and 3T will be updated to Android O: Confirms OnePlus CEO

We already know that OnePlus is going to launch its flagship device OnePlus 5 in the coming days. And mostly the news has also been about this upcoming device.

However, while have heard enough about the OnePlus 5 and we somewhat already have an idea of what the company is bringing with the device, today we have some good news for the OnePlus 3 and 3T owners. The company will not leave behind the two devices (they were OnePlus' strongest releases last year) in terms of software update.

Pete Lau, OnePlus' founder and CEO, has announced and confirmed on Twitter that the two 2016 flagships would be updated to Android O which is also Google's next major Android iteration. However, he has not given any information or the time frame as to when the OnePlus 3 or 3T would be getting the Android O update. Well, as of the new Android version is still in beta so it might also depend on when Google releases the stable update publicly.

A lot of you have been asking, so I'm proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) May 31, 2017

But again, considering OnePlus' past in delivering updates, it has not been the quickest and the company does not have the best record. Well you might be familiar with the case of OnePlus 2. The company had announced that the smartphone would be getting updated to Nougat but reportedly that has not happened.

Hopefully, OnePlus will live up to what it has said this time. And we expect to hear OnePlus' more detailed plans regarding the update in the coming days and not be silent about it as the company has done in some cases in the past.

On a positive note, with this public statement, OnePlus while it is gearing up to launch a new device in the market, it is saying that the support for old devices will be continued. For now that sounds reassuring.