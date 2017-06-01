OnePlus 3 and 3T receive latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates

While everyone's focus is now centered on OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners have some good news in store as well. Earlier today, we reported that Pete Lau, OnePlus' founder and CEO, has posted on Twitter that the two 2016 flagships would be updated to Android O which is also Google's next major Android iteration.

Now, the company has announced that the latest OxygenOS Open Beta update will be rolled out to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. As expected, the betas version number 17 for the OnePlus 3 and 8 for the 3T, will bring a number of new and enhanced features. One of the most significant changes would be the OnePlus's Ambient Display implementation. Previously, it only required one tap on the screen while Ambient Display is on to activate it.

Thanks to the new update, users will have to tap twice so that the screen doesn't get unlocked unintentionally. Besides this, there is a new feature called "Lift up display", which will turn on the screen when a user lifts up the phone.

Moving on to the second big addition, users will now get a new special OnePlus font along with a built-in system font switcher. This should come as a nice treat fro those who like to customize their devices. Notably, the OnePlus font is available in English, Chinese and Japanese.

Other minor changes include shorter launch time for third-party apps, better process management, and UI improvements. Although a bit delayed, OnePlus has finally added the May security patches for Android. Well, better late than never.

Users with phones running a Beta build should expect to soon get the update through OTA.

