OnePlus 3 HydrogenOS version 12 beta update released

OnePlus has yet again released HydrogenOS version 12 (beta) update for OnePlus3 users.

If you are not familiar with H2OS then just so that you know it is basically an alternative ROM for OnePlus devices. The OS is mostly developed for Chinese users and it bears great similarity to OxygenOS. But the H2OS comes with some additional Chinese apps and a new launcher. The latest version is available on for the OnePlus 3 series smartphones.

In any case, the good thing about this new update is that users will get better sound experience with Bluetooth headphones. The update comes with support for aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs.

What is aptX? Well, it is a streaming protocol that delivers better audio quality when using Bluetooth on compatible devices. This feature is set to come with Android O on a large scale. As of now, it is less popular among smartphones but the feature has debuted in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus as well.

However, talking about the aptX feature, it improves and ensures better streaming at higher bitrates. This should also enhance the audio experience through Bluetooth headphones and streaming music from various services.

Interestingly, Reddit users have also commented that the aptX support has also arrived in OxygenOS open beta 14 (or Oxygen OS open beta 5 for the OnePlus 3T) which was rolled out last week. But the release notes are still to be discovered.

Users interested in updating or trying out the new H2OS version 12 beta on their OnePlus 3 can always visit the OnePlus forum and set up the installation according to details given. Besides, there is no need to root the device or unlock the bootloader to install the software.

