OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat beta

OnePlus has just released the Android 7.1.1 Nougat beta build. This update is based on the company's HydrogenOS, tipping that it is meant only for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Those users who prefer to stick to the OxygenOS over the HydrogenOS should not update their phones to the Android 7.1.1 beta.

The OnePlus 3 and 3T users across the globe using the Android 7.0 Nougat based on the HydrogenOS can download the beta build that measures 1.32GB. The OTA update will be rolled out in phases, so you need to wait until your phone receives the update.

Talking about the changes that this new Android 7.1.1 Nougat beta build will bring to your OnePlus smartphone, it also bundles the March security patch. Besides this, the update includes support for notes syncing and an option to set snaps captured using the phone's camera as wallpapers. Moreover, you can set the wallpaper to change on a daily basis automatically.

The Gallery gets a slew of improvements including an option to filter the photos by year and month. The update will also add an option to filter the pictures on the basis of the location where they were clicked.

OnePlus has rolled out a fix for the low-resolution images that would not be displayed correctly when they are zoomed in. Some new features were added to the integrated picture editor as well. These features include options to increase the level of correction and color temperature. Some users have also confirmed improvements in the touch latency after receiving the Android 7.1.1 Nougat beta and the same hasn't been mentioned in the company's official changelog.

