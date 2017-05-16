OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T receive beta updates of OxygenOS and HydrogenOS

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, the company's 2016 offerings are the only smartphones those get constant updates from the manufacturer. Especially, over the past few weeks, these devices have received a number of updates on a consistent basis, be it OxygenOS or HydrogenOS that is running on the device.

Notably, the OnePlus smartphones in China run the HydrogenOS whereas the OxygenOS is for the global units of these smartphones. Now, the manufacturer has rolled out beta updates of both software to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in order to resolve the issues in the user experience and bring about bug fixes to the smartphones. The latest beta version of both HydrogenOS and OxygenOS have almost similar changelog too.

Newest beta version The latest beta version of the OxygenOS update is open beta 7 for the OnePlus 3T and open beta 16 for the OnePlus 3. Likewise, it is the open beta 7 of the HydrogenOS for the OnePlus 3T and open beta 13 for the OnePlus 3. These will be rolled out to all the units as OTA updates. Also read: 5 Ways OnePlus 3T Is Different From the Original OnePlus 3 Bring about some fixes There are no new features included in these updates. The updates bring about some fixes that are aimed to improve the user experience. There is a fix for the alarm clock that resolves issues such as alarm not ringing or app crashes. The beta update also fixes the bug that duplicates Contacts after upgrading and the search function too. The display issues with the Dark and Light themes are also corrected. The company has also included some hood adjustments that is expected to optimize the power consumption. Sending feedback is now simple OnePlus announced that it has added a new application on both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T that will make it easier and quicker for users to send feedback. There is a User Feedback app that is found at the bottom of the app list.

