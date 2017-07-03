OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T receive OxygenOS Open Beta 19 and Open Beta 10 update

OnePlus has been quite consistent with the software updates recently. We say this as the company's older models OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have started receiving the latest OxygenOS 19 and OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update respectively. As expected, the update brings a number of new and enhanced features.

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of the brand-new OnePlus Launcher v2.1, which supports dynamic icons for Weather and Calendar and many more things. For instance, added 'Home screen layout' under launcher settings for grid and icon customizations; added search history records in the app drawer, displaying the 5 most recent apps on the first row.

Moreover, the Grid layout will be kept irrespective of display size changes, newly installed apps will now be tagged with a blue dot for easier recognition. Users will also be able to access icon park resources on the Play store directly under launcher settings. UI (user interface) has also been improved during widget selection.

Other additions include an option to display battery status of connected Bluetooth devices, OnePlus widget (not usable on Shelf), email address recognition within the text message contents. Furthermore, the UI style for Clock has been updated and users will be able to adjust the size of the Clock from now on.

The update has also brought changes such as improved Smart Callback functionality, redesigned incoming call animations, optimized OnePlus font for select languages and compatibility optimizations for various Bluetooth devices.

Since the update is an Open Beta update, users who already are in the OxygenOS Open Beta ROM will receive the new update. If someone has already flashed an open beta update, the new update will be rolled out to the device.

While for others, they would have to flash the Open Beta first and only then they will get the latest update.