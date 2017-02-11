OnePlus 3T 128 GB variant up for pre-order

OnePlus has been one of those companies that stole the show in the smartphone realm in 2016. The company introduced the OnePlus 3T last year and what can we say, the smartphone managed to impress many tech geeks as well as consumers.

With a great overall performance and delivering flawless user experience, the smartphone was closely compared with Samsung's flagship the Galaxy S7 Edge and Google Pixel.

However, OnePlus though it brought a great smartphone to the market, has seen some downside. And this might particularly be the company's own doing. Since the announcement of the 3T, OnePlus has had limited production capacity and therefore failed to meet the supply needs. As a result, the device has been facing supply shortages.

While things have been this way for some time now, it looks like the scenario is finally changing and that OnePlus is making sure that the company meets the demands of the consumers.

In fact, recently OnePlus made the Gunmetal and Soft Gold 64GB version of the 3T available for immediate dispatch to EU and North America. While the 128GB was still in question, now a report from GSM Arena states that OnePlus is finally bringing the higher storage version to its online store.

The report further suggests that the OnePlus 3T 128GB Gunmetal variant is also up for pre-order. On the contrary, the delivery of the 128GB variant will not be immediate delivery as the 64GB units. It has been said that the device will be shipped within 13 days after clearing the payment of €479 (Approx Rs. 34,072).