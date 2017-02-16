OnePlus 3T 128GB Gunmetal variant to go on sale via Amazon India

Earlier OnePlus had announced that 128GB variant of the OnePlus 3T was available for pre-order. Now the company has declared that the same smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India tomorrow.

As such, the sale will commence on the e-commerce website at 10 AM and will be live till 10 PM tomorrow. However, this sale will be available for Amazon Prime members for now. The 128GB OnePlus 3T Gunmetal variant is priced at Rs 34,999.

If you are not an Amazon Prime member then you will have to wait for the next sale. It has been reported that the sale will happen on February 25 and the company will be putting the same variant of the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus will be carrying out an open sale for the smartphone. On the other hand, if you are interested in OnePlus 3T Gunmetal (64GB) and soft gold (64GB) variants, they are both available on Amazon India at a price of Rs 29,999.

