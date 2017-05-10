OnePlus 3T 128GB is just sold out and not discontinued

On Tuesday, we came across reports that the OnePlus 3T 128GB variant has been discontinued. The reports regarding the same started surfacing online as the company website and a sales representative tipped at the same, which is not the case.

Now, there is an official confirmation that the smartphone has not been discontinued. Yesterday, the OnePlus website listing of the OnePlus 3T 128GB variant showed the status as Discontinued. Even a company representative reportedly claimed that the company has to focus just on one flagship and so the existing one has been discontinued. With the OnePlus 5 pegged for a summer launch, the news about the discontinuation of the 2016 model was believed to be true. The official teasers of the OnePlus 5 also made people believe that this could be true.

After the confirmation fro the company itself, it looks like only the Indian website says Discontinued while the others list the 128GB OnePlus 3T as Sold Out. It has been confirmed that the new stock will be arriving in those markets where the version seems to be sold out.

A company representative in India has stated that they will continue selling the OnePlus 3T 128GB Gunmetal variant in the future. Those who are interested in buying the model are expected to wait for the next wave of stocks to arrive. The Gunmetal variant is available in 64GB via Amazon and the official OnePlus store too.

This confirmation from OnePlus itself assures that the company is still manufacturing the OnePlus 3T despite the fact that the next generation flagship model is coming soon.