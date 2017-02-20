OnePlus 3T 128GB Gunmetal variant open sale preponed to 21 February

OnePlus has just announced that the open sale for OnePlus 3T 128 GB Gunmetal variant has been preponed from February 25 to February 21.

According to the information provided, the sale will commence from 12 AM-midnight. The sale will exclusively be held on Amazon India. So, if you are interested in buying this powerful smartphone with massive storage then you can head over to Amazon tonight and purchase the device. The 128GB OnePlus 3T Gunmetal variant is priced at Rs 34,999.

However, this time the sale is open for all consumers and not only Amazon Prime members which was the case with the first sale.

To give you a better understanding of the phone, the OnePlus 3T comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 401 pixels per inch.

The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and comes with massive 6GB of RAM. The phone sports 128GB of internal storage which cannot be expanded and there might not be any need also. As for the cameras, the OnePlus 3T packs a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The OnePlus 3T runs Android 6.0.1 (Android Nougat update is available now) and is powered by a 3400mAh non-removable battery. In addition, The OnePlus 3T is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.