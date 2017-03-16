OnePlus 3T Black Colette edition with 128GB storage goes official

For the past two days, OnePlus has been teasing the launch a new device along with Colette, a French fashion and accessories brand. Prior to this, the company teased a wallpaper-kind of image making us believe that it is prepping to launch a black variant of the existing flagship. As teased OnePlus came up with an interesting announcement, which isn't a new product altogether.

The company unveiled an exclusive all-black variant of the OnePlus 3T with the colette logo engraved on its rear. This partnership is to commemorate the fashion brand's 20th anniversary. The OnePlus 3T colette edition will have 128GB storage and is priced at 479 uros (approx. Rs. 33,500). It will be exclusive to colette store that is located in Paris and will go on sale starting from March 21.

Colette fans will have to hurry up as OnePlus has claimed that it has produced just 250 units of this limited edition variant of the flagship smartphone, which is a very meager number given the vast user base of the company. The early buyers will get a pair of OnePlus Bullets for free, the company has announced.

Also Read: OnePlus 3T is now available on OnePlus Store in India

Besides the new color option and the presence of the colette logo engraved at its rear, this variant of OnePlus 3T is identical to the existing ones in terms of specs and features. All that the OnePlus fans outside Paris can do is hope is to expect the company to announce the black edition of the smartphone globally in the coming weeks.