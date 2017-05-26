OnePlus 3T will be discontinued soon as OnePlus 5 launch is nearing

We all know that OnePlus is prepping to take the wraps off its upcoming flagship smartphone - OnePlus 5. With the launch of the next flagship killer projected to happen anytime soon, it looks like the company is all set to discontinue the older devices.

The company has already discontinued support for the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X smartphones launched in the previous years. It isn't surprising to see the same thing happening to the 2016 models too. OnePlus has recently published a confusing message on their official forum. Via this message, the company informs its fans that they have one more chance to get hold of the current generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus’ message

The forum reads, "This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out. Only a few devices are left in our warehouse, so purchase yours before time runs out at onepl.us/3T."

OnePlus 3 and 3T discontinuation

The message shows that the OnePlus 3T could be discontinued, but the company is expected to continue rolling out timely updates to the smartphone as it is doing right now. The same thing is said to happen for the OnePlus 3 as well, which was also launched in the last year.

Out of stock

A PhoneArena report says that the OnePlus 3T will be going out of stock in the UK and the other parts of Europe starting from June 1, 2017.

Discontinued earlier too

Earlier this month, the 128GB variant of OnePlus 3T was listed as discontinued on the official OnePlus India website. But, it was later clarified that it was ‘out of stock' and not discontinued.

