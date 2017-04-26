Buy OnePlus 3T at extra Rs. 2,000 discount on exchange offer

OnePlus is one of the successful Chinese brands that has a reputation in the Indian market. The manufacturer announced the launch of the OnePlus 3, its yesteryear flagship smartphone in mid-2016 and came up with its successor, OnePlus 3T later the same year.

The OnePlus 3T is an upgraded variant of the OnePlus 3 with very few differences. Both the smartphones are exclusive to the online retailer Amazon in India. Now, the retailer seems to have come up with an interesting deal for those fans of OnePlus who are in plans to get their hands on the latest flagship.

Also Read: OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition appears in Maxim magazine

Initially, the OnePlus 3T was released at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999 for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants respectively. Now, the retailer is offering an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on buying the OnePlus 3T 64GB model on exchange offer.

To be clear, if you are exchanging your old smartphone for the fourth generation flagship from OnePlus, you will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on the purchase you make. This additional discount will be included in the offer value that you will get while exchanging your old smartphone on Amazon.

Also Read: OnePlus 3T is now available on its official online store

Back in March, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition was released in India, but this color was restricted only to the 128GB storage variant. Besides Amazon India, this limited edition model was also available at the OnePlus online store and the OnePlus Experience store in Bangalore. Similar to the Gunmetal color variant, the Midnight Black variant also features the durable space-grade aluminum body.