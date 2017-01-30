OnePlus 3T gets new FreedomOS ROM which lets you uninstall Google and System apps

Swipe Technologies were the first to launch the Freedom OS and with the launch, it had become the first Indian mobile technology brand to have this Android-based OS with unique features including a high level of customization.

While the OS was limited to only the Swipe smartphones, it has been expanded to OnePlus smartphones. And if you have the OnePlus 3T then you might even get the latest version of the Freedom OS.

If you, on the other hand, are wondering what is Freedom OS, then basically it is just a modified version of OxygenOS. Everything from Oxygen OS can be found on this ROM, including a bunch of other features bundled in. Also, the Freedom OS is a custom ROM and it needs to be flashed to a rooted device.

While the latter sounds a bit concerning but if you want to enjoy more level of customizations then you can install the Freedom OS on your smartphone. What's better the new Freedom OS ROM is based on the latest Android Nougat. It does come with a lot of features.

However, the main feature that the latest OnePlus 3T Freedom OS ROM is that it now lets you uninstall all preinstalled Google Apps and System Apps basically what OnePlus has pre-installed on the smartphone. You can easily remove the apps that you don't require. Moreover, the good thing that comes with this is that you will now have more space on your smartphone.

So if want to go ahead, be little experimental and give it a try then the OnePlus 3T Freedom OS ROM is already available on the official XDA developers forum. Once you visit the site you will also be guided through step-by-step instructions on how to download and flash this ROM on your smartphone. Currently, only the OnePlus 3T supports the new Freedom OS.

