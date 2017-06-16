OnePlus 3T goes out of stock in Europe and the US

While OnePlus 5 is enjoying all the attention currently, people seems to be still in love with its predecessor OnePlus 3T. A few days back, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 3T was almost out of stock and also said that it plans to discontinue the older devices.

Now, not even a month has passed since that announcement and the OnePlus 3T is already out of stock in certain parts of the world. To be more specific, in North America and Europe. We went to the official website of OnePlus but could not find the "Buy Now" tab for its last year's flagship. Sadly, residents of the US and Europe can only check the features of the phone now.

As of yet, the OnePlus 3T has not gone out of stock in India and the UK via O2. However, it would only be available in India until the end of this year.

If you are wondering why OnePlus is keeping 3T available in India only? Well, it might be due to the pricing of the handset. Since the OnePlus 5 is expected to be more featured packed it will most likely come at a higher price. Hence, the company is giving consumers an alternative in terms of price compared to the upcoming premium flagship.

It goes without saying that one of the important factors or selling point of smartphones for manufacturers is how they price the device. So as this factor plays an important role especially in the Indian scenario, OnePlus wants to keep its sales consistent. Moreover, OnePlus 3T might get a price cut also when the new model is announced.

So if you are planning to get your hands on a OnePlus 3T phone, you might want to wait until the launch of OnePlus 5, which is slated for June 20 in China and June 22 in India. You can purchase the handset OnePlus' online store, Amazon India, and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore.