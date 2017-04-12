OnePlus 3T is now available on its official online store

OnePlus has recently released its OnePlus 3T smartphone which gained huge popularity in the market. Initially, this phone was exclusively made available through Amazon India. Now the company made an announcement stating that its Gunmetal and Soft Gold color OnePlus 3T variant will be available on their official website as well.

This sale has already started today and one can buy it by visiting their official online store. It's not an end. OnePlus made an exciting announcement along with it. Whoever buys the phone from Amazon India or the company's official store will be eligible for participating in Rs. 1 crore lucky draw which is going on under 'Best Smartphone Contest'.

Moreover, the winner not only gets the lump sum of Rs 1 crore but also gets a chance to meet Amitabh Bachchan personally. Priced at Rs.29,999, this phone has high-end features in it. With a display of 5.5 inches Full HD Optic-AMOLED, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection.

OnePlus 3T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset and coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes with a native storage option of 64GB and 128 GB. 3T runs on Oxygen OS based on Android Marshmallow.

Speaking of the camera, it has a 16-megapixel of camera on both rear and front. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the home button of the device. Backed by 3400 mAh non-removable battery, it supports Dash Charging as well.

This battery is 13% more powerful than OnePlus 3. 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and GPS/Glonass are the connectivity options available in this phone.

If you had no luck buying OnePlus 3T from Amazon, you can just visit their store and get it anytime. Grab this offer soon before it ends.

