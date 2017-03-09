OnePlus 3T is now available on OnePlus Store in India

If you are a OnePlus fan in India then this news will surely excite you. How? The company has just announced that its much-glorified flagship, the OnePlus 3T will now be available on its own OnePlus Store apart from Amazon India.

While the device has so far been exclusive to Amazon India only where the availability of the smartphone was scarce, as per the announcement the device can now be purchased via the company's own site from Friday, March 10. This will surely make it easier for people who are looking to buy the OnePlus 3T and they will have an option when the device runs out of stock on Amazon.

Additionally, if you buy the smartphone via the company's website then you will be getting a free Protective Case with each purchase.

Given this circumstance, the OnePlus site has listed both the 64GB and 128GB variants of the OnePlus 3T at a price of Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. And going through the website both Gunmetal and Soft Gold color variants are put up for the 64GB. However, the 128GB variant seems to come only in Gunmetal version.

Browsing through the site, the details given by the company further reveal that you can also avail an offer that includes one-year damage protection plan for Rs. 1,899. Interestingly, this plan will cover accidental damage like drops and cracks and there's more! OnePlus is also promising complimentary pickup and drop service.

Well, even though the company has taken some time to start the service, this is surely a welcome move from a consumer's point of view.