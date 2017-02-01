OnePlus and Meizu blamed to tweak benchmark scores

A couple of years back, some biggies in the smartphone industry including Samsung, HTC, and some others were criticized for artificially tweaking the performance of the chipsets in their smartphones to get higher benchmark results. Back then, two companies were found guilty of the claim.

Now, it appears like OnePlus and Meizu have started this practice. A couple of senior users of XDA forum have joined hands with Geekbench, a major benchmark app that has been affected by the tweaks. The aim of this collaboration is to monitor how the Qualcomm processors used in some OnePlus smartphones can boost the CPU clock speed artificially on opening specific apps. They have found that the OnePlus 3T processor did not return to the regular idling clock speed after opening specific apps. The research team has also found that the manufacturer made the CPU function relatively more aggressive in Geekbench.

Later, OnePlus admitted that it made a few tweaks on how the Snapdragon 821 SoC in the OnePlus 3T would perform when specific apps are opened. The company has assured that it will remove these tweaks along with a future update.

The Chinese company in question, Meizu, has not revealed any comment on this matter. However, the research team has found that its flagship smartphone, Meizu Pro 6 that uses a MediaTek chipset has also witnessed tweaks to cheat the benchmark results.

