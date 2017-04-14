OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition appears in Maxim magazine

The Oneplus 3T smartphone which was recently released has gained huge popularity in the market. The phone which was exclusively made available through Amazon India is now available on their official website as well.

The popularity of this phone has reached to such a level that, it is now starring in April issue of Maxim magazine. It is a jaw-dropping news since normally models or celebrities photo will be featured in such magazines. It features a TV presenter, dancer and local celebrity Shibani Dandekar with a beautiful new OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition. Yes, you heard it right.

It has become the most popular phone in Indian market by offering high-end specs at low cost. Though Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Apple's iPhone are leading in the market, this phone is trying to give a tough competition to them by providing fantastic design, much better camera and battery life.

This OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant was launched as a limited edition model and is priced at Rs. 34,999. With 128GB storage variant and 6GB of RAM, this device is powered by Snapdragon 821 chip.

Not just this, even the design was given more importance here. It undergoes a double sandblasting process to give a smooth feel when it is held. Even it has an anti-fingerprint coating to keep the untidy fingerprint marks away.

Key aspects of a smartphone have been improvised in this version of OnePlus. What more does a user need? Being the first one to star in Maxim Magazine, this one example is enough to prove its popularity.

Buy yourself an April issue of Maxim if you are unable to believe this news.