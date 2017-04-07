OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is now available via open sale on Amazon India

Good news for OnePlus fans. The OnePlus 3T Midnight Balck version is now available for purchase in India via Amazon.in. While earlier, OnePlus had announced that a limited stock of Midnight Black version would first go on sale on 31st March, now the device seems to be readily available.

But there is a limitation placed by Amazon. Interested buyers will be able to buy only one unit per Amazon account. That would not matter though. In any case, the Midnight Black version is available in 128GB variant and is priced at Rs. 34,999. OnePlus 3T is also available in two colors Gunmetal and Soft Gold but the Midnight Black variant seems to be the most appealing one. Further, fans can now easily take benefit of this open sale.

SEE ALSO: Chromium OnePlus 3T spotted online

And to help you know more about the device, here's what OnePlus is offering with its high-end smartphone. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with a screen resolution of 401 ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 chipset that houses a quad-core CPU and Adreno 530 GPU. The smartphone further features 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The good thing though is that the storage can be expanded via microSD card.

As for the optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and is assisted by PDAF, OIS, and LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor as well with f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 9 vs OnePlus 5: The clash between upcoming flagship smartphones

The OnePlus 3T is backed by a 3,400mAh battery and it comes with Dash charge support. Connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB Type-C are provide with the device. Sensors on board are Fingerprint (embedded on the home button), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.