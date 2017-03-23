OnePlus 3T Midnight Black limited edition launched at Rs. 34,999; sale debuts on March 31

Last week, OnePlus partnered with Colette, a French fashion and accessory maker to launch the OnePlus 3T all-black variant as a limited edition model. Initially, only 250 units of this model were released and hundreds of fans had queued up in front of the Colette store in Paris to grab this device on March 21.

Following the success, the company has unveiled the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant, which is also a limited edition model. This variant will go on sale on March 24, the same day when the Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be released. It has been confirmed by the OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, that the fans had required for the black variant of the flagship. Eventually, the company had to launch the Midnight Black variant.

Like the other color variants, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black also features the space-grade aluminum body. All the units have a triple-layer coating with a thickness of 14 microns each. The device undergoes a double sandblasting process in order to maintain the smooth feel when it is held. There is an anti-fingerprint coating as well to keep the fingerprint marks away.

The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant will be available in the 128GB storage variant with 6GB RAM. The device is priced at Rs. 34,999 and will be available via three channels - the official OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and the OnePlus Experience store in Bangalore. The pre-order for the same starts from today and the sale will happen via the online stores on March 31 at 2 PM.