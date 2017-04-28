OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant to get sold out in a couple of days

Last month, OnePlus Last week, OnePlus partnered with Colette, a French fashion and accessory maker to launch the OnePlus 3T all-black variant as a limited edition model. Initially, only 250 units of this model were released and hundreds of fans had queued up in front of the Colette store in Paris to grab this device on March 21.

After the success, the company unveiled a limited edition OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant that went on sale on March 24. Now, after one month later almost all the units have sold out, as claimed by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus. According to his twitter post, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is sold out globally. There are a few units still available in the UK and Hong Kong.

However, Pei believes those will be sold in next two days as well. He has not mentioned whether the company plans to release a new batch or not.

Similar to the other color variants, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black also sports a space-grade aluminum body. All the units have a triple-layer coating with a thickness of 14 microns each.

The device undergoes a double sandblasting process to maintain the smooth feel when it is held. Moreover, there is an anti-fingerprint coating that prevents the fingerprint marks.

The limited OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is sold out globally apart from UK and HK, where it will run out in next couple of days. Just FYI. 🔥 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 28, 2017

To recall, OnePlus 3T comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with 6GB of RAM. It comes with a default storage option of 64GB and 128 GB. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based Android Marshmallow.

In terms of optics, it features a 16-MP camera on both rear and front. 3T packs a 3400 mAh non-removable battery with support for Dash Charging.