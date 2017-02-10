OnePlus 3T receives OxygenOS 4.0.3 update with new improvements

OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 4.0.3 update for the widely popular OnePlus 3T globally. The new software update is said to be basically focused on fixing bugs and adding several new improvements, says a blog post.

OxygenOS 4.0.3 update adds a whole range of new feature to OnePlus 3T. Launched last year, the smartphone now offers Added Wi-Fi IPv6 Support toggle along with an optimized Smart Wi-Fi Switcher, which when turned on, will enable the device to switch to data connection in case the Wi-Fi signal is poor.

Not only this, the new software update brings several improvements in the camera set up on the phone. With OxygenOS 4.0.3 onboard, OnePlus 3T receives increased stability of the smartphones Camera app, along with optimized exposure while capturing photos in dark areas.

Furthermore, with the new OxygenOS 4.0.3 software updated there also comes improvements in the audio parameters, which in turn improves the quality of audio recordings.

As per reports, OnePlus is eventually rolling out the update to everyone, however, in case you still haven't received it yet, you might have to keep patience for a few more days.

Further with the OxygenOS 4.0.3 update, here comes a good news for the Indian users, yes, after updating your OnePlus 3T with the new update, Amazon Prime App will be pre-installed automatically.

