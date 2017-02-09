OnePlus 3T Soft Gold variant ready for immediate dispatch

OnePlus after launching the One Plus 3T has gained a lot of fans and in fact, the smartphone has been one the most popular smartphones in 2016. Mostly glorified for its all round performance, the smartphone even gave close competition to flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Google Pixel.

However, to get your hands on the device meant waiting for months after successfully pre-ordering the device. Basically, this was due to the limited production capacity that OnePlus had.

SEE ALSO: How to Manually Update OnePlus 3 to Official Android Nougat!

Despite this, OnePlus is speeding things up now. While two weeks back OnePlus has made the Gunmetal 64GB version of the 3T available for immediate dispatch to EU and North America, now the company has announced that the soft gold version of the smartphone is available for immediate dispatch.

So people who want the soft gold version can now own the device. The phone can be purchased from the OnePlus Store for $439 (approx Rs. 31,435).

SEE ALSO: This Nokia 8 concept video looks stunning

OnePlus on the contrary, has not given any update on when the 128GB variant will be available since it is currently out of stock on the site.

Source