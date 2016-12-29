OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Variant Will Now be Available on Amazon

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has disclosed that the Soft Gold variant of its flagship OnePlus 3T smartphone will now be available in India. Till now, only the Gun Metal version was available on the e-commerce website.

However, the OnePlus 3T, which will now be available in Soft Gold color, will come as a 64 GB variant only. The smartphone will be priced at Rs 29,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

So if you are looking forward to buying the device, you can register for the "Amazon APP only sale" on January 5, 2017. Pre-registrations also start from December 28th, 5 PM onwards and will go on until January 3, 2017. After the sale, the phone will eventually be open for sale on the website starting January 6.

Coming to the specs, the OnePlus 3T soft gold variant features a 5.5-inch full-HD 1080p OLED display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The device gets an all-aluminium body which is just 7.4mm thin and weighs 158g. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, which is paired with a huge 6GB RAM.

OnePlus 3T is running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with OnePlus's Oxygen OS skin on top with an Android 7.0 Nougat update around the corner. The smartphone is a dual-SIM device with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. Sadly, the device lacks support for an expandable storage. As for the cameras, the OnePlus 3T comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF as well as a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera can shoot QHD videos at 30fps and full-HD 1080p videos at 60fps.

Powering the device is a 3400mAh battery with OnePlus's proprietary Dash-Charge quick charging capabilities, which delivers an entire day of battery in just 30 minutes of charge time.

OnePlus has stated that the company has been looking forward to fulfilling yet another promise and commitment by introducing a brand-new Soft Gold color variant of OnePlus 3T for the fans this New Year. The company claims that the color is unbelievably beautiful and presents a lighter, yet elegant look. To complement this more low-profile take on gold, OnePlus has gone with a subtle texture reminiscent of holding fine and silky-soft sand.

