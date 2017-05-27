OnePlus 3T will not be discontinued in India: Will be available until later this year

Yesterday only we reported that OnePlus was going to discontinue some of its earlier smartphones most surprisingly the OnePlus 3T as well and the company said that the device would be out of production soon.

And OnePlus also mentioned that those who wanted to get their hands on the smartphone should move fast. "This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out. Only a few devices are left in our warehouse, so purchase yours before time runs out at onepl.us/3T," said the company.

However, now according to a new report from Indian Express it notes that the company will make the smartphone available in India until "later this year." While this is good news for OnePlus fans in India, unfortunately OnePlus 3T will most probably get discontinued in North America, Europe, and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, as OnePlus is gearing up to announce its successor the OnePlus 5 in the coming days, the company has decided to discontinue its flagship device. As per earlier reports, the new smartphone is expected to be officially revealed by end of June or in July.

Nonetheless, if you are wondering why OnePlus is keeping 3T available in India only? Well, it might be due to the pricing of the handset. While the OnePlus 5 is expected to be more featured packed, the device will most likely come at a higher price. The company is giving consumers an alternative in terms of price compared to the upcoming premium flagship.

We can also say that one of the important factors or selling point of smartphones for manufacturers is how they price the device. So as this factor plays an important role in the Indian scene OnePlus wants to keep its sales consistent. Moreover, OnePlus 3T might get a price cut also when the new model is announced.

As of now, both the 64 GB and 128 GB variants of OnePlus 3T is available at OnePlus' online store, Amazon India, and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore.