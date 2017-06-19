OnePlus 5 will use a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge, reveals latest leak

Tomorrow will be a big day as the OnePlus 5 is all set to be launched at an event and will put an end to all the rumors and speculations surrounding it.

So far, the numerous leaks those have been making rounds on the internet have revealed almost all details of the smartphone have been leaked. Some were revealed by the company itself. However, there has been not much clarity from OnePlus on the battery capacity of the device. Thanks to a Weibo post spotted by MyDrivers shows a snapshot of a page that reveals the OnePlus 5 battery and the fast charging tech.

The OnePlus 5 will arrive with the Dash Charge technology that was seen on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. It is said that with a 30 minutes charge, the battery on the OnePlus 5 will last for a day. Also, the battery capacity is said to be 3300mAh. Notably, the battery capacity is 100mAh smaller than the OnePkus 3T battery capacity but it makes sense as the OnePlus 5 has a smaller body. However, the battery life on both the devices are expected to be similar.

Talking about the OnePlus 5, the device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employ the powerful Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It is believed to arrive with 128GB storage and the company's CEO has confirmed the presence of UFS storage as well. The other aspects of the smartphone include the presence of dual rear camera setup with the two lenses horizontally positioned at the top left.