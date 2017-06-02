OnePlus 5 will have a 3300mAh battery, tips fresh leak

It won't be an exaggeration to say that the OnePlus 5 is hitting the rumor mills almost every hour. Since the past few days, a slew of details regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone have started making rounds on the internet.

While the OnePlus 5 is all set to be launched on June 15, it looks like the rumor mills aren't going to take some rest. We say this as the headlines are being flooded with OnePlus 5 related information that keeps arriving on a consistent basis. Now, there is a fresh leak that has come out of China via the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The Twitter user @mmddj_china has tipped that the OnePlus 5 might arrive with a 3300mAh battery under its hood. This information from the popular tipster has proved the previous rumors suggesting a juicier 3600mAh battery for the smartphone. However, we cannot come to a conclusion until and unless there is an official confirmation from the manufacturer regarding the same.

We already have a confirmation from the company's CEO Pete Lau regarding a few details. He has confirmed the use of the recent Snapdragon 835 SoC and that it will be the thinnest flagship smartphone. Also, there are teasers showing the dual-lens rear camera setup and the possibility that the OnePlus 5 will be launched in four color variants such as dark red, gold, black and light blue/cyan.

For those interested consumers, the OnePlus 5 is running a contest and 10 lucky winners can get their hands on the smartphone before its official launch.

