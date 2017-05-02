OnePlus 5 alleged camera samples leaked: Dual Cameras confirmed?

OnePlus 5 has been in the rumor mill for some time now and while there is great anticipation for the smartphone we are seeing new reports about the upcoming device pop up online every now.

In any case, after the introduction of OnePlus 3T last year we have great expectations from OnePlus 5. Besides it is already being touted as the next 'flagship killer' and while Samsung and HTC, Xiaomi and LG amongst others have already launched their flagship now we can probably see OnePlus launching its flagship as well. Besides, it is expected to be launched very soon.

Just yesterday we reported that the smartphone had been spotted on the Chinese certification sites as well as Radio Regulation Authority database and an alleged OnePlus 5 case was also leaked. Well after that report, now we have come across a new report which states that some photos clicked by the OnePlus 5 have been leaked online.

New Photo Leak In fact, four photos and its EXIF information have been supposedly leaked online. Interestingly, one of the images also hints that OnePlus 5 could feature a dual rear camera setup. Previously, many reports have already claimed that the upcoming smartphone will feature dual camera setup. However, coming back to the leaked images, the photos have been published by TrueTech along with the EXIF information which kind of hints that the images are clicked by the OnePlus 5. Moreover, the EXIF data contains details like shutter speed, aperture, model, focal length and more. Details Revealed Talking about it more, the smartphone comes with a model name ONEPLUS A5000. Further, the GPS data given as per the listing points the location Shenzhen in China. One Plus has its headquarters there. Apart from that, the images which are said to be clicked from OnePlus 5, they are close up shots of plants or leaves and you can clearly see the depth of field or Bokeh effect. And while analyzing the pictures it seems that the rumors about the dual cameras on the OnePlus 5 seem to be true. Dual cameras on the OnePlus 5 is a feature that we would like to see on the flagshipWe are expecting the company to make some major changes on its next "flagship killer". Expectations Considering the reports that have surfaced earlier, the OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a very sleek design with even more thinner bezels. The smartphone may come with a dual-edge curved display, a massive 8GB of RAM, be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC and also pack 64GB or 128GB storage with the ability to expand up to 256GB. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery along with the company's standard Dash Charge technology, USB Type-C port and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.