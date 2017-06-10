OnePlus 5 appears on GFXBench: Key specifications confirmed

We know that OnePlus 5 is officially launching on June 20 and it seems that the company doesn't want to keep the smartphone a secret anymore.

In the past few days, there have been several leaks of the device and some have even shown the final design of OnePlus 5 with a horizontal dual-camera setup. And just yesterday the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench through which we got to see some of the specifications of the device.

And now OnePlus 5 has been spotted on GFXBench as well further confirming some of the specs of the "flagship killer". This is the second benchmark listing that the phone has appeared in.

In any case, as per the listing, OnePlus 5 will be coming with model number A5000 and have a 5.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution much like the OnePlus 3T. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC with octa-core CPU which is coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. Previously, a source code was discovered on the landing page for OnePlus 5 on Amazon India and it had also revealed that the smartphone was powered by the 2.3GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC and have 8GB RAM under its hood. Now, OnePlus 5 has been spotted on GFXBench confirming the same.

The listing further shows that OnePlus 5 will have 128GB internal storage. As for the cameras, the main camera will be 16 MP and will shoot video in 4K, but there is a dual setup on the back it could be that both the sensors could be 16MP one. At the front, there is a 16 MP as well and will support HD resolution. The OnePlus 5 is also seen running on the latest Android 7.1.1 with the Oxygen OS on top.

It is also worth mentioning that, the appearance on Geekbench and GFXBench means that OnePlus 5 has already been tested running the above-mentioned specs and that it could be the final one for the device. It is unlikely that the final specifications will differ substantially from here.