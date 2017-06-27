OnePlus 5 buyers can get cash back by trading in their old devices in Europe

Well, it looks like OnePlus is trying everything to sell its recently launched flagship. We say this as the company has just launched an EU trade-in program for the OnePlus 5. Valid only in Europe, customers who purchase the OnePlus will get a chance to get some money back in trade of their old devices. Sounds like a pretty good deal.

If you think about it, those who avail the offer would be getting the OnePlus 5 at a lower price. Undoubtedly, this is a smart move made by the company and it would drive more sales. OnePlus 5 already comes with a reasonable price tag considering its top of the line specs. With Snapdragon 835 chipset, rear dual camera, 6GB/8GB RAM and improved OxygenOS experience, it is truly a "Flagship Killer".

Despite being the most expensive phone ever produced by OnePlus, it still costs way less than other flagships like Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, LG G6 etc. So this deal seems really beneficial for customers. And we expect more people to buy the OnePlus 5 because of this EU trade-in program.

However, there is some terms and condition. Devices from only certain brands will be eligible for this offer and smartphones that are a few years old or older wouldn't be accepted. The accepted brands are Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Sony, Lenovo, Apple, Microsoft, Huawei, HTC. It is needless to say that older OnePlus models are valid for this offer as well. We also noticed a category listed as other, though it is not clear which other brands would be accepted.

Trade-ins have to be completed after the purchase of a OnePlus 5, and they must be completed within five months of the purchase. Furthermore, the cash back won't be given immediately and it will take around two to six weeks after the trade-in is finished to reach the recipient.

Customers can also choose to spend that money on accessories for the OnePlus 5 or other OnePlus products by using vouchers. As of now, there is no word on if OnePlus plans to start the trade-in program in other parts of the world as well.