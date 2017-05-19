OnePlus 5 Camera to be developed by DxO Labs; Name got confirmed

Though the company did not reveal the name of the upcoming flagship phone, OnePlus 5, we already knew about it. OnePlus have released few teasers to grab the attention of OnePlus smartphone fans, but they were very careful about not revealing the name.

Now, the latest tweet on company's account made everyone to rise their eyebrows. Finally, they addressed this upcoming most-awaited smartphone as OnePlus 5. This tweet was not related to the naming of the device, but it was all about the camera integrated on it. They announced in this tweet that the company is working along with DxO Labs to enhance the experience with a camera.

This tweet read as, "We're proud to announce that we'll be working with @DxOLabs to improve the photography experience of the #OnePlus5." It did not reveal any information regarding the camera configuration.

We're proud to announce that we'll be working with @DxOLabs to improve the photography experience of the #OnePlus5. https://t.co/rccJWStjQi pic.twitter.com/TwQ3fCdblt — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 18, 2017

The DxO Labs are the one who works on the advancement of photography and have a photography benchmark by name DxOMark. Etienne Knauer, SVP Sales & Marketing at DxO, say, "OnePlus has always been one of the leading innovators in the smartphone industry, and we are proud to partner with them and support their exciting mobile photography strategy."

Regarding this partnership, OnePlus 5 staff member says in a blog, "We're happy to announce that we have teamed up with DxO to enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5. DxO is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining photography benchmark, the DxOMark. They've got years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones."

