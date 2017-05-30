OnePlus 5 camera comparison pic teased by company

The OnePlus 5 is coming soon. We say this as the company confirmed that the upcoming flagship killer will be launched sometime this summer.

As the launch of the OnePlus 5 is getting closer, the manufacturer has started teasing the different highlights of the smartphone to keep the consumers excited about the forthcoming device. Previously, the camera sample of the smartphone had hit the web showing a clear image quality. Then, it was confirmed that the dual-lens rear camera unit of the OnePlus 5 will be developed by DxO Labs.

Now, there is yet another teaser from OnePlus. The latest one was posted on the company's official Twitter account. It shows a split image that features an image of a bridge that is bisected into two. The right side of the image is sharper than the left part. Also, the tweet reads, "Can you tell which photo was taken by the OnePlus 5?"

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

Eventually, we are sure that the sharper picture was captured by the dual-lens rear camera on the OnePlus 5. But the device used to capture the picture on the other part is not revealed.

The official tweet teasing the ability of the OnePlus 5 camera confirms that the device will feature a capable camera. It also adds credibility to the many rumors that exist regarding OnePlus 5.

Going by the exists speculations, the OnePlus 5 is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The camera is said to be a dual-lens snapper at the rear with 23MP lens. The device is likely to use a 4000mAh battery under its hood.