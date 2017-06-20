OnePlus 5 camera details leaked: Will feature sensors similar to Apple iPhone 7 Plus

We already know that OnePlus 5 will have a dual camera setup and from the teasers that we have seen it does look like the setup on Apple's flagship iPhone 7 Plus.

And it looks like it will not be the same design but the cameras used will also be the same. According to a report from TheVerge, the cameras that OnePlus 5 will feature are going to be a regular rear camera while the secondary camera will come with a telephoto one. So basically, with this camera setup, OnePlus 5 users will be able to blur the background and capture any portraits.

While Oneplus 5 is promising something better, the official OnePlus 5 camera specs include a 16MP main Sony rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture lens. There will be a 20-megapixel secondary Sony sensor with a f/2.6 telephoto lens. OnePlus has, in fact, said that it is "the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today." As the company is touting many good things it will be interesting to see how the device will actually perform.

OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei has also earlier promised that the upcoming smartphone will have a great camera and it will compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple itself. However he has also stated, "We were exploring dual cameras last year, but we knew the education cost would be too high." "We have to thank Apple for educating the market for us."

That being said, the upcoming OnePlus 5 could also be a topic of controversy. Well, we can't deny the fact that it looks a whole lot like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The smartphone does bear the same camera position and the crescent antenna lines. And Apple will surely have something to say about it.

Besides, we are just hours away from the official unveiling of the OnePlus 5. Do stay tuned for further updates.