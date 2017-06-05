OnePlus 5 camera to have similar configuration of iPhone 7 Plus

Quite a lot of camera samples have already surfaced online showing the picture quality of the upcoming handset, OnePlus 5. Not just this, we have also seen teasers and leaks pertaining to the same feature.

The device is tipped to launch sometime soon, but still, the leaks are never going to end. Few of the leaks have also been confirmed by CEO Liu Zuotu ahead of its launch. He has also shared a screenshot taken from OnePlus 5 revealing the HydrogenOS and neatly designed UI of the phone. It also looks like the company has already selected few reviewers to test the features of the device.

Since Weibo is designed to recognize the device name when a user posts some data on their site, it successfully identified few users using the not-yet-launched smartphones such as OnePlus 5. All this confirmed the existence of testers selected by OnePlus to verify few of its features.

As mentioned earlier, the camera samples of this handset were released making noise all over the internet. The users too agreed with the photo quality without raising any questions. Although so many samples have popped up online, the OnePlus 5 test users did not speak about the camera setup found on this device.

Though the photo quality is as good as Samsung Galaxy S8, we cannot expect this device to sport a single lens camera. This device is rumored to come with dual camera setup on the rear and the teaser supporting this statement has appeared today.

Another tipster revealed that OnePlus 5 may come with the similar configuration of iPhone 7 Plus such as double shot layout, wide angle, an inclusion of telephoto sensors in the device. Apart from optics, the smartphone is rumored to come with Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB RAM, and front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device expected to launch on June 15, so let us wait for some more days to know the complete specs of this much-hyped smartphone.

