OnePlus 5 camera sample in monochrome appears online

Last week, OnePlus officially released the first picture of its upcoming flagship OnePlus 5. Since then the hype centring the smartphone is crazy.

As we already know, one of the most highlighted features of the device is its rear dual camera setup. Apart from that image, the company has also posted a video teaser that showed off the horizontally placed camera lenses on the device's back. Now, the OnePlus CEO has posted a sample image captured by the OnePlus 5 on Weibo. The image is in Black and White.

While the CEO didn't reveal any details regarding the camera sensors, it definitely looks like that the picture was taken with a monochrome sensor. We say this because an earlier leaked camera sample had suggested the same thing. However, the photo could have just been taken using the monochrome mode of a regular camera.

In any case, judging from the amazing picture quality, we can say with assurance that the OnePlus 5 features powerful cameras. It can be seen from the image, the subject is in focus while the background is blurred. So the camera will be coming with a professional portrait mode.

As for the camera configurations, the rear dual camera setup is said to be comprised of two 16MP sensors. And most probably it will be the RGB+Monochrome setup.

Well, this is not the first time that OnePlus has shared camera samples of its flagship phone. It was only last week when the CEO of the company posted night shot which showed us the OnePlus 5's picture-taking capability in low light condition. Just like this time, we got impressed back then as well.