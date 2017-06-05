OnePlus 5 camera samples leaked: To feature a Monochrome sensor

Undoubtedly, OnePlus 5 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017. It has been making the headlines for quite some time. While the leaks have talked about all the specifications of the device, the camera aspect of the OnePlus 5 has been the hottest topic.

We already know that the flagship phone will flaunt a dual camera setup on its back. However, the alignment of the rear cameras has been a confusing affair. At least, up until now. A teaser from the company has just confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will come equipped with horizontally arranged dual rear cameras. However, the camera alignment was not the only thing that kept us guessing.

The sensors used in the dual camera setup was not known as well. However, some leaked camera samples of the OnePlus 5 have just given answer to that question.

Monochrome+RGB format Going by the camera samples released on Slashleaks, the dual cameras of the OnePlus 5 come with the monochrome+RGB configuration. As you can see, one of the photos is shot just in monochrome. It is worth pointing out that not many phones with this configuration have the ability to do so. The exception being the Huawei P9 and the Huawei P10. Professional portrait mode The pictures have a blurred background. This means that the OnePlus 5 cameras will come equipped with the professional portrait mode. So as far as the camera department is concerned, the smartphone will indeed turn out to be a "Flagship Killer". Better quality pictures in low-light As many of you may know, the cameras which have the Monochrome+RGB format can take sharper pictures in low-light conditions compared to other formats. So it is evident that the OnePlus 5 will have an upper hand in terms of optics.

