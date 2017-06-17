New OnePlus 5 camera samples are out by company CEO

There is no denying that the OnePlus 5 is one of the best smartphones to be launched this year. The Android biggie is all set to be unveiled on June 20 across the globe.

Having said that there are only a few more days left for the launch of this smartphone, the internet is abuzz with many details regarding this smartphone. Check out our OnePlus 5 rumor roundup to know the major leaks so far. We have already seen a number of camera samples those were revealed by the official OnePlus Twitter handle and the company's CEO Pete Lau (Liu Zuoto) on social media.

Now, he has taken to Weibo to reveal a slew of camera samples taken by the OnePlus 5. These photographs seem to be clicked with the sunrise theme as they show the sunrise in a beautiful way. These photographs clicked by the upcoming OnePlus 5 are touted as "Dual Camera. Clearer Photos".

OnePlus 5 is rumored to arrive with a dual lens rear camera setup at its rear with the two lenses placed horizontally at the top left. The selfie camera is believed to be a 13MP sensor.

The previous camera samples those were revealed online show that the device might arrive with the portrait mode to render a bokeh effect by blurring the background and focusing only on the subject. This is something that we saw on the iPhone 7 Plus that came with the dual lens camera setup.

Another camera sample showed the ability of the OnePlus 5 rear camera to click quality snaps even in low-light conditions as the night shot looks clearer and packs in more details. One of the camera samples in black and white show that the device might have a monochrome lens.

Apart from the camera, the OnePlus 5 is likely to feature the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has been confirmed that it will feature UFS storage. It is also said that a 3300mAh battery will power the device from within.