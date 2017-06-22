OnePlus 5 charges faster than Galaxy S8, show company’s videos

Gone are the days when the battery life was a major concern for smartphone users. In the past few years, the manufacturers have realized that this is a major aspect that they need to focus on.

Several companies have come forward with fast or rapid charging technologies to improve the charging time of smartphones. Qualcomm introduced the Quick Charge technology that has been integrated into the Snapdragon chipsets, Motorola came with Turbo Charging and OnePlus has the Dash Charge feature.

Following the launch of the OnePlus 5, the company has showed how fast the Dash Charge feature works. OnePlus has posted videos showing the charging speed of both OnePlus 5 and Samsung Galaxy S8. Notably, the OnePlus 5 has a 3300mAh battery and the Galaxy S8 has a 3000mAh battery.

In the first video, on charging for 15 minutes, the OnePlus 5 battery gained 29% battery and Galaxy S8 gained 20% battery. After half an hour, the OnePlus has 58% charge and the Samsung flagship has 39% charge.

Here is the first video is shown below.

In the other video, both the OnePlus 5 and Galaxy S8 are connected to a car charger. After the car is driven for half an hour, the OnePlus 5 gets 43% battery life whereas the Galaxy Note 8 has just 12% battery life. The advantage of Dash Charge is that it increases the amps instead of the voltage and paves way for a faster charging experience with not much heat generation.

Watch the second video is given below.