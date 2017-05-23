OnePlus 5 colors teased via official tweet; Red variant likely

The OnePlus 5 is highly anticipated to be launched sometime this summer. And, it looks like the company is all set to fulfill the wish of many of its fans by adding new color variants to the flagship.

While the OnePlus 3 was launched, many people wanted to see the smartphone in red and now it might just happen with the company's upcoming flagship smartphone - OnePlus 5. The official OnePlus account on Twitter has posted a tweet teasing different colors. It looks like this might be a teaser for the different color options of the OnePlus 5. The colors show black, gradient - a mix of colors, red and grey.

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? 😉 pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

In the tweet, the text reads "What 5hould the color of your next phone be?" This tips that the company is talking about the OnePlus 5 only.

Following this, the OnePlus co-founder replied to the tweet from the company teasing the colors as "5". This makes us believe that the company is thinking of a fifth color variant of the smartphone that might be kept as a secret. Or, it could just be an indication of the OnePlus 5.

These may not be the final colors and OnePlus decide on how people react to these color options. Maybe, they have already decided on the colors of the upcoming flagship smartphone as the launch of the device is likely to happen soon and just teasing the colors now.

We are still not sure about how the gradient color will look on a smartphone if this color variant is also released for the OnePlus 5.