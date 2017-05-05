OnePlus 5 concept video shows minimal bezels and dual cameras

We recently came to know that the much-awaited OnePlus 5 is going to be unveiled in June. Earlier today, we told you about the expected specifications and pricing of the device as listed by an online retailer, OppoMart. Needless to say, it is one of the most anticipated phones of 2017. The phone from OnePlus is even touted as the next flagship killer.

Now, a new concept video of the OnePlus 5 has been posted by TechDroider that gives us a clear idea about how the phone is going to look. The phone bears similar features like all the other recently flagship phones, which include an almost bezel-less display and rear dual-camera setup. According to the concept video, the phone will have neat chamfered edges and it will be made of metal or glass.

The concept OnePlus 5 has all the typical OnePlus features such front mounted fingerprint scanner that is embedded in the home button and the alert slider on its left side. Of course, this is just a concept video, but we believe the actual phone's design will be more or less the same.

As of now, we have come to know many speculations concerning the OnePlus's next flagship phone. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset bundled with 6GB/8GB of RAM. As far as the storage space is concerned, the OnePlus 5 is likely to have 128GB native storage. To keep the lights on, there will be a 3600mAh battery inside.

Other than that, the handset is said to sport a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display. While we can't guarantee you the authenticity of these speculations, hopefully, we don't have to wait much longer for the official launch of OnePlus 5.

