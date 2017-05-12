OnePlus 5 concepts show dual camera, red color variant and more

After the many rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming flagship killer from OnePlus, the company finally confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be launched will hit the market sometime this summer. After the confirmation from the manufacturer, the rumor mills have started churning heavily revealing more details about this smartphone.

It can be said that the OnePlus 5 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones out there as the device will be a flagship killer competing with the other premium offerings in the market at a much lesser price tag. With the increasing number of rumors and leaks, the curiosity to witness the final product has also increased among the consumers, fans and everyone.

Keeping this mind, the folks at technobuffallo have imagined how the OnePlus 5 might look like based on the existing rumors. Do take a look at the concept renders of the OnePlus 5 from here.

Inspired by OnePlus 3T From the render, it is clear that their concepts have been inspired by the design of the OnePlus 3T, especially at the front. The OnePlus 5 concept shows the presence of a physical home button at the front as in most devices. The fingerprint sensor could be embedded under this physical home button. Thin bezels The OnePlus 5 has been imagined to have a near bezel-less design. We say so as the concept shows that the sides of the display are extremely thin but not completely bezel-less. Also read: OnePlus 5 screenshot leaks 8GB RAM Dual lens rear camera It is not a big surprise to see the presence of a dual-lens rear camera on the OnePlus 5. Many flagship smartphones have come with such a camera unit and the rumors also pointed out the same on the OnePlus 5. This concept has been designed to feature a dual-lens rear camera wherein both the lenses are positioned vertically and there is a LED flash as well under the module. Snapdragon 835 SoC The OnePlus 5 being a flagship model will arrive with the latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor under its hood. Most of the current generation flagships make use of this processor that is the latest high-end SoC to arrive from Qualcomm's stable. 8GB RAM? The processor is said to be paired with 8GB RAM though there is no confirmation on the same. We can expect a 6GB RAM model also to be launched. We even came across a leaked screenshot showing 8GB RAM on the OnePlus flagship. Red, brown and blue color options too While the OnePlus 5 is believed to be launched in the usual black and gunmetal color variants, the concept renders show that we can expect the vibrant red, blue and brown color variants too this time. Also read: OnePlus 5 sketches have been leaked Geekbench score surpasses other flagships In the recent Geekbench scores, the OnePlus 5 managed to surpass the scores achieved by the flagship models such as Galaxy S8 and Huawei Mate 9 showing that it is a hardware prowess. Summer launch As mentioned above, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 might be launched this summer. Given that its launch is nearing, we can expect more details to surface online soon.